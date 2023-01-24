Moscow sends threats to Berlin in case of deliveries of Leopard to Ukraine

13:40 24 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Kremlin Speaker Dmitry Peskov announced the deterioration of bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and Germany in the event of granting permission to supply Ukraine with Leopard tanks. This is reported by Russian media.

"Relations are already at a fairly low point. And at least there is no substantive dialogue with Germany and with other countries of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance, but, of course, such supplies do not promise anything good for the future of relations. They will certainly leave an inevitable mark on the future of these relations," Peskov said.

Recall, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin is preparing a decision on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, which "will be very soon."