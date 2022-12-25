Morawiecki expressed support for the Ukrainian people on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomor

11:35 26 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. This was announced by his office on Twitter on Saturday, November 26.

It is indicated that Morawiecki laid a symbolic bouquet in front of the monument to the victims of the Holodomor on Mikhailovskaya Square in the center of Kyiv.

The Great Famine broke out in Ukraine in 1932-33 and was the result of the criminal policy of the Soviet Union.

On November 26, Ukraine honors the memory of millions of Holodomor victims. On this day, Ukrainians light a candle in their homes in memory of those who perished from an artificial famine organized by the Soviet authorities.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki explained the importance of supporting Ukraine. He believes that Kyiv "should not be turned away," because then Russia will not limit itself to Ukraine.