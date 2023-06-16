Pestilence of fish and pollution of water bodies: warning of the Ministry of Health

11:56 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine warned citizens about a possible outbreak of diseases, in connection with the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, serious pollution of nearby water bodies is possible.



This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, June 7.



According to the Ministry of Health, analyzes of water resources and wells are currently being carried out in the area of the destruction of the hydroelectric power plant.



Specialists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are on the ground. Until scientists are convinced that the water is safe, the Ministry of Health recommends not drinking it raw.

"The bottom of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant may contain many hazardous substances, such as chemicals and pathogens, originating from cemeteries, toilets and landfills.. Probably, these substances can get into wells and open reservoirs in flooded areas caused by the explosion of the station by a terrorist group," the press service of the Ministry of Health noted.

At the moment, stockpiles of antibiotics and sorbents are being stockpiled in flooded areas to treat infections and intestinal disorders..



This is due, in particular, to the expected fish kill, which is expected to occur in a few days, according to the forecasts of the Ministry of Health.