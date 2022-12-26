May not reach the target: the Russians switched to the use of obsolete ammunition

14:01 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia in the war with Ukraine uses obsolete ammunition with a high failure rate. Reuters writes about this, citing a statement by a senior US military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.



With the current rate of fire and no additional firepower supplies from Iran and North Korea, Russia could run out of its usable ammunition stocks by early 2023, he said.

"We judge this by the intensity of the fire with which Russia uses its artillery and rocket munitions - meaning ammunition that could be called fully usable," the official said on condition of anonymity.

He added that the Russians are ready to use old ammunition, some of which were produced more than 40 years ago.



According to the official, the use of old stocks of weapons is associated with risk.

"In other words, you load ammunition, cross your fingers and hope that it fires and explodes at its destination," the official said.

Iran handed over drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, Reuters recalls, citing representatives of the United States and Ukraine. Moscow is also seeking to obtain hundreds of ballistic missiles from Iran and is offering Tehran an unprecedented level of military and technical support in return.