Residents of the Luhansk region mobilized by the Russian Federation intend to surrender - AFU

14:16 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The civilians of the occupied Lugansk region, who were mobilized by the Russians, plan to surrender in case of a breakthrough by the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the defensive lines of the invaders.



This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Alexei Gromov.

"In the event that the Defense Forces of Ukraine break through the defensive lines of the Russian occupation troops on the Svatovo-Kremennaya line and, accordingly, transfer hostilities closer to the city of Luhansk, a significant part of the military units of the 2nd Army Corps, especially from among those mobilized in the temporarily occupied territories, plans to surrender taken prisoner," Gromov said.



Earlier, on January 3, the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Gaidai said that the Kremennaya-Svatovo highway was under the fire control of Ukrainian defenders and now the logistics of the occupiers have become much more complicated. According to him, the Russians are on the verge of a nervous breakdown, because the local population of the occupied territories is being repressed, and people are suspected of collaborating with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



