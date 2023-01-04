Residents of the Luhansk region mobilized by the Russian Federation intend to surrender - AFU

The civilians of the occupied Lugansk region, who were mobilized by the Russians, plan to surrender in case of a breakthrough by the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the defensive lines of the invaders.
This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Alexei Gromov.
Earlier, on January 3, the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Gaidai said that the Kremennaya-Svatovo highway was under the fire control of Ukrainian defenders and now the logistics of the occupiers have become much more complicated. According to him, the Russians are on the verge of a nervous breakdown, because the local population of the occupied territories is being repressed, and people are suspected of collaborating with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
