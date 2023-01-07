Many Chechen volunteers fight in Bakhmut against a common enemy - Russia

12:11 07 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Chechen volunteers in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, help Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian occupiers. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense published the corresponding video.

It is reported that Chechen volunteers defend Ukraine as part of the International Legion of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. Among the volunteers is the hero of the Ichkerian people, Abdul Hakim, who is now fighting in Bakhmut.

Abdul Hakim, before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, led the Ajnad al-Kavkaz group in Syria. After February 24, his group became part of the Separate Special Purpose Battalion of the Ministry of Defense of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, and then a voluntary unit of the Ukrainian International Legion.

It is noted that Hakim received the rank of colonel of the Armed Forces of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria on October 15.

Recall that after the invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the leader of Ichkeria, Akhmed Zakayev, offered military cooperation to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated the headquarters of the enemy with "Kadyrovtsy".