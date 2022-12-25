“I don’t need hundreds of thousands more”: Zaluzhny spoke about mobilization in Ukraine

16:02 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

There are enough soldiers in the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but Ukraine needs to increase the supply of ammunition, equipment and air defense equipment.



This was stated by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny in an interview with The Economist.

"We are already conducting it (mobilization - ed.) as it is. We have enough people, and I clearly see what I have. I've had enough. I don't need hundreds of thousands more," he said.

At the same time, the general stressed that Ukraine needs military equipment and ammunition.

"We need tanks, we need armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles. And we need ammunition. Notice I'm not talking about the (fighter jet - ed.. ) F-16," the commander-in-chief emphasized.

Zaluzhny added that Russian troops have adapted to Ukraine's use of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

"They have withdrawn to a distance that HIMARS cannot reach. And then we have nothing," the general stated.

According to him, the efficiency coefficient of Ukrainian air defense is currently 0.76, which Russian troops take into account when planning their missile attacks.

"This means that instead of 76 missiles, they launch 100. And 24 pass and reach the goal. And what do two rockets do to a power plant? Two years will not work. So her (air defense - ed.. ) needs to be built,” said Valery Zaluzhny.

"NATO specialists know everything, absolutely everything, down to the smallest detail. The calculations have been made and, thank God, everything has moved forward. We already have some NASAMS (Norwegian-American air defense systems - ed.. ). IRIS-T (German Air Defense System - ed.) is already in use. Not enough, but not much. They just need to be built up. We need dozens of these," the military stressed.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that Ukraine lacks artillery shells, which complicates the planning of major military operations.. Consequently, Ukraine needs more military assistance to survive the war with Russia.