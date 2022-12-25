Minsk spread a fake about the alleged mass migration of Ukrainians to Belarus

The state authorities of Belarus have provided disinformation about the mass migration of Ukrainians to Belarus from the EU countries, in particular from Poland.
This was announced by Stanislav Zharin, government commissioner for the security of the information space of Poland.
He noted that, in his opinion, Belarusian propaganda continues to falsify reality, in particular regarding the role of Belarus in the war against Ukraine.
The Government Commissioner for the Security of the Information Space of Poland posted a graph under the entry, noting that it contains false data about Ukrainian refugees who allegedly left for Belarus.
He added that Belarusian propaganda once again hints that Ukrainians who are fleeing Russian aggression are seeking asylum in Belarus, perceiving this country as safer than the EU countries..
