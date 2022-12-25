Minsk is trying to hide the real scale of the transfer of equipment and weapons to Russia - ISW

09:23 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Belarus is deteriorating its own combat capability by sending military equipment to the Russian Federation, along with this, it is trying to hide the real scale of the transfer of equipment and weapons to the Russian Federation.



Reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



ISW analysts are convinced that Belarusian support for Russia's war in Ukraine impairs the ability of the Belarusian military to conduct its own military operations.



The institute recalled that on November 14, the Hajun Project reported that the Belarusian military handed over 122 T-72A tanks to Russian troops, probably under the guise of sending them for modernization.. The project also reported on November 17 that Belarus had donated 211 pieces of military equipment to the Russian armed forces, including 98 T-72A tanks and 60 BMP-2s.



Analysts stressed that the confirmed transfer of 98 T-72 tanks to Russia is approximately 18% of the Belarusian inventory of active battle tanks.

"It is not clear whether the 98 transferred tanks are part of the 122 tanks intended for modernization, or if this is a separate collection of vehicles.. It is also unclear whether the tanks sent to Russia were part of the active Belarusian tank fleet, or vehicles in storage or in reserve.. Belarus does not have the ability to produce its own armored combat vehicles, which makes the transfer of this equipment to Russian forces both a current and a likely long-term limitation on the material potential of the Belarusian mechanized forces to participate in hostilities in Ukraine," the analysts' report says.

The institute admitted that Belarus is also likely to reduce its stocks of artillery ammunition, transferring them to the Russian military. They recalled that, according to the data of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Belarus transferred 122-mm and 152-mm artillery ammunition to the Russian armed forces during October and November.



Analysts believe that Belarusian officials are likely trying to hide the amount of military equipment they are sending to Russia to support the invasion of Ukraine.. They recalled that the State Security Committee of Belarus, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Belarusian special forces introduced enhanced security and surveillance of the railway infrastructure and banned the passage of trains with military equipment through Belarusian cities.