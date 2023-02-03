The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine removed Alexander Liev from his post

09:07 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed the dismissal of his own free will acting. head of the department of military-technical policy, development of weapons and military equipment Alexander Liev.

"As of February 2, 2023, Alexander Sergeevich Liev was dismissed from the Ministry of Defense at his own request."



The ministry also stated that there were no facts confirming that Liev had a Russian passport.

"At the stage of employment in the Ministry and during the work in the defense department, Alexander Liev passed the appropriate checks that are mandatory when entering the position of a civil servant. Also, in accordance with the procedure that is in force during the special period, relevant materials were provided to the Security Service of Ukraine on the issue of access to state secrets.. No objections were received from the SBU.



Any facts confirming that Alexander Liev has citizenship other than Ukrainian was not provided to the Ministry of Defense.