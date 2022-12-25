The US Department of Defense has awarded a $430 million contract for the production of HIMARS

The US Department of Defense has awarded Lockheed Martin a $430 million contract to build additional HIMARS.

This is stated in the message of the Pentagon.

"Lockheed Martin Corp.. of Grand Prairie, Texas, has been awarded a $430,930,711 fixed-price contract for the complete production of highly mobile artillery rocket systems and support services to meet an urgent need to support the Army and various foreign partners in the sale of military equipment. .

It is not specified which foreign partners are in question.

The contract is expected to end on December 31, 2025.

In recent months, the Pentagon has transferred about 20 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine to fight Russia.

Both the Ukrainian and the American sides agree that HIMARS became one of the important factors in turning the war in favor of Kyiv, as they made it possible to hit the positions of Russian troops in the rear.

At the end of September, the US announced a military aid package, which included 18 MLRS, but the Pentagon specified that it would take several years to deliver them.