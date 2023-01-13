The Russian Defense Ministry "reported" the capture of Soledar. The Armed Forces said that the fighting continues

15:21 13 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On January 13, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Soledar of the Donetsk region was captured on the evening of January 12. However, the Ukrainian military reported that the fighting in Soledar continues, and the Russian Federation "disperses the informational noise."



The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the city "is important for the continuation of successful offensive operations in the Donetsk direction."

"Establishing full control over Soledar makes it possible to cut off the supply routes of Ukrainian troops in the located southwestern city of Artemovsk, and then block and take into the" boiler "the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remaining in it," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

On the afternoon of January 13, on the air of the telethon, a representative of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty said that fighting was going on in Soledar.

"Our troops are holding the line against the enemy, who has concentrated the best units of Wagner and other special units. The enemy is deliberately dispersing the informational noise, trying to sow despondency in their own strength among the Ukrainian population," he said.

Cherevaty noted that the Ukrainian command is doing everything to ensure that the units of the Defense Forces in the Soledar region receive enough ammunition.