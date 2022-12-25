The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation collects button accordions for its military to maintain morale

12:59 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the collection of musical instruments to be sent to Ukraine mobilized for war in order to maintain morale.



This is reported by Russian media.



The municipal authorities in St. Petersburg say that the collected button accordions, accordions, harmonicas, guitars, balalaikas will be sent to the front "in order to maintain morale, unity, inspiration for exploits, moral and psychological relief."



Residents are offered to bring musical instruments to the military medical museum of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the military-historical museum of artillery, engineering and signal troops, or the central naval museum. Tools are accepted free of charge.