The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the trip of Shoigu "to the front lines of the troops"

15:48 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Defense Minister of the aggressor country Russia Sergei Shoigu inspected the occupying troops that are taking part in the war against Ukraine. This was announced by the Russian military department on Sunday, December 18.

In particular, a video was published showing Shoigu in a military helicopter. The video also shows footage of the earth's surface from the air.. You can see the dug trenches.

"The head of the Russian military department flew around the areas of deployment of troops and checked the advanced positions of Russian units in the zone of the "special military operation"," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

They claim that Shoigu spoke with the military "at the front line" and also "at the command post," where he heard reports from the commanders "on the current situation and the actions of Russian troops in the operational areas."

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation added that during the hearing of the commanders, Shoigu paid special attention "to the organization of comprehensive support for the troops, the conditions for deploying personnel in the field, as well as the work of medical and rear units."

On the eve of the media reported that the United States tried to prevent Ukraine from killing the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov during his visit to the war zone. But the blow was still struck.