The Russian Ministry of Defense is trying to improve the professionalism of the Russian military by introducing a number of new rules, but this causes criticism and indignation from military bloggers and authorities in the occupied territories.
This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
In particular, the new rules restrict the use of personal vehicles and certain personal electronic devices in the war zone and set stricter standards for the care of military personnel on the front lines.
This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
In particular, the new rules restrict the use of personal vehicles and certain personal electronic devices in the war zone and set stricter standards for the care of military personnel on the front lines.
In particular, after a Ukrainian strike on the occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, which killed up to 400 conscripted Russian troops, the MRF noted the lack of proper operational security practices among Russian troops, saying that the strike was made possible due to the use of personal mobile phones by the conscripts.. Despite this, the new rules announced by the Russian Federation led to a wave of criticism of the Russian military leadership.
In particular, Andrey Medvedev, deputy of the Moscow City Duma, complained that the morf ignores real problems at the front and prohibits the movement of personal vehicles in combat zones, which limits the ability of volunteers to provide military personnel on the front lines.. Also, Medvedev and DPR Deputy Information Minister Daniil Bessonov noted that the ban on certain types of personal electronics would deprive soldiers of the ability to control quadcopters and save maps of the area offline.
According to analysts, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation will face the problem of implementing compliance with the new standards.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments