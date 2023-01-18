The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is criticized because of innovations in the army - ISW

10:08 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense is trying to improve the professionalism of the Russian military by introducing a number of new rules, but this causes criticism and indignation from military bloggers and authorities in the occupied territories.



This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



In particular, the new rules restrict the use of personal vehicles and certain personal electronic devices in the war zone and set stricter standards for the care of military personnel on the front lines.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense is likely trying to introduce these measures to instill more professionalism in Russian troops and possibly assess the ability of lower-level commanders to carry out orders in accordance with standards," the report says.

In particular, after a Ukrainian strike on the occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region, which killed up to 400 conscripted Russian troops, the MRF noted the lack of proper operational security practices among Russian troops, saying that the strike was made possible due to the use of personal mobile phones by the conscripts.. Despite this, the new rules announced by the Russian Federation led to a wave of criticism of the Russian military leadership.

"Several prominent figures in the pro-war media space, including Russian and 'Donetsk People's Republic' officials, seized on these recommendations to support further criticism of the Russian Defense Ministry, suggesting that the ministry is likely to face stiff resistance in attempts to professionalize and modernize." , analysts write.

In particular, Andrey Medvedev, deputy of the Moscow City Duma, complained that the morf ignores real problems at the front and prohibits the movement of personal vehicles in combat zones, which limits the ability of volunteers to provide military personnel on the front lines.. Also, Medvedev and DPR Deputy Information Minister Daniil Bessonov noted that the ban on certain types of personal electronics would deprive soldiers of the ability to control quadcopters and save maps of the area offline.

“Although these proposed changes are in principle reasonable and balanced decisions, the Russian Ministry of Defense is likely to find it difficult to effectively implement them due to the continued fragmentation of the information space that deviates greatly from the usual apparatus of the Ministry of Defense,” ISW notes.

According to analysts, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation will face the problem of implementing compliance with the new standards.