Ministers of Justice of the G7 countries signed the "Berlin Declaration" on assistance to Ukraine

17:54 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The meeting of the Ministers of Justice of the G7 countries with the participation of Ukraine ended with the adoption of the Berlin Declaration and an agreement to closely coordinate cooperation in order to investigate war crimes in Ukraine and bring those responsible to justice.





The meeting participants condemned Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. They noted that the Russian Federation is grossly violating international law, including the UN Charter. The declaration condemned attacks, killings and injuries of civilians, non-combatants and prisoners of war, disappearances of children, systematic and targeted attacks on critical infrastructure, harm to medical workers and medical facilities. As well as war-related sexual and gender-based violence. The text of the declaration was published on the website of the German Ministry of Justice.

“War crimes and other atrocities must not go unpunished. Prosecution for major crimes of international law is our top priority," the declaration reads.

The document also noted cross-border cooperation between countries, provided for by national legislation.

"To facilitate the work of the investigating authorities responsible for these international crimes, it is important that the authorities of different countries quickly and effectively communicate with each other," the declaration says.

Investigation needs to be coordinated at an early stage, lawyers say. The Parties will attempt to use available and proven mechanisms in accordance with their respective mandates.



For example, the Genocide Network will continue to serve as a network of national focal points to facilitate the exchange of information on war crimes investigations.. Also the European Judicial Network (EJN) will act as a network of contact points for cross-border judiciaries. In addition, Eurojust, thanks to the recent expansion of its prerogatives, is now able to conduct investigations at the national and international levels.



In addition, international partners intend to share their best practices in working with victims and witnesses in the framework of the investigation.



The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Justice of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain and the United States, as well as the Minister of Justice and the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the EU Commissioner for Justice, the Prosecutor General of the International Criminal Court. "Berlin meeting" was the first. The G7 justice ministers are expected to meet again next year.