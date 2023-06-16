Ministers of the Czech Republic and Slovakia discussed the situation around Ukraine and disinformation in Prague

17:34 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Foreign Ministers of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky and the Slovak Republic Miroslav Vlahovsky held a meeting in Prague where they discussed a wide range of issues, including the situation around Ukraine and the fight against disinformation.



As part of the dialogue that took place, the Czech Foreign Ministry announced the readiness of the ministers to continue strengthening regional cooperation, especially in the S3 and V4 formats.



They also expressed their readiness to continue to support Ukraine, as well as prepare for post-conflict recovery and reduce energy dependence on Russia..



During the meeting, the issue of the enlargement of the European Union was also discussed. The ministers exchanged experience in the field of combating disinformation, which today is one of the key threats to the security of the Czech Republic and Slovakia.



The Czech Minister expressed his approval of deepening cooperation between the Czech and Slovak StratCom groups in the field of exchange of experience in countering disinformation.



This trip was Miroslav Vlahovsky's first foreign visit after his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic.