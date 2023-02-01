The US Department of the Treasury did not reveal any signs of financial aid abuse in Ukraine

07:43 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The US Treasury sees no signs of misuse of US funds in Ukraine, but will continue to work closely with the Ukrainian authorities to provide adequate safeguards to prevent corruption.



This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Finance Megan Apper, reports Reuters.

"We have no indication that US funds were misused in Ukraine.. We applaud the ongoing efforts of the Ukrainian authorities to work with us to provide adequate guarantees to ensure that US aid reaches its intended recipients," she said.

The Treasury Department will continue to work closely with the World Bank to track U.S. payments to confirm they are being used as intended, and with Ukraine and other partners to fight corruption, Apper said.



Reuters notes that this is the Treasury's first comment on the matter since the Ukrainian government fired a number of officials last week following allegations of corruption.