A million people are at risk of being left without water in the Dnipropetrovsk region - regional council

19:05 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Krivorozhsky and Nikopolsky districts, the main source of water supply for which was the Kakhovka reservoir, there is a threat of interruption of water supply for more than a million people.



This information was confirmed by Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Council.



He noted that the Nikopol district has about 280 thousand people, and about 80 thousand internally displaced persons live in the Krivoy Rog district, who subsequently submitted documents to obtain the status of residents of Krivoy Rog and its environs.



In addition, a large number of people were displaced as a result of the dam attack, so the population at risk of being left without water is more than a million people.



At the moment, about 300 thousand people in the Dnipropetrovsk region are deprived of centralized water supply. The government has allocated 159.7 million hryvnia for the delivery of water to the region.



The situation in the Nikopol district, where the main water supply was provided from the Kakhovka reservoir, is more complex. At present, 20-30 drinking water distribution points have been organized in large cities of the region, such as Nikopol, Marganets and Pokrov. Drinking and technical water is also transported by various means of transport, including rail.



In Krivoy Rog district, the situation is more stable, as the city receives about 30% of its water supply from another reservoir - Karachuny. With economical use, water can be sufficient for a month and a half.