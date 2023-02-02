Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests over inhumane treatment of Saakashvili

14:32 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine protested the inhumane treatment of Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili, who is behind bars in Georgia.

The corresponding statement was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"In the worst traditions of the NKVD of the USSR, the Georgian authorities use psychological and physical violence against Mikheil Saakashvili, deny him urgently needed medical care, deliberately creating an immediate threat to his life," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The gross violation of human rights in relation to a Ukrainian citizen runs counter to Tbilisi's declared course towards gaining EU membership and indicates the curtailment of democracy in Georgia, the Foreign Ministry notes.



Ukrainian diplomats called on the Georgian authorities to "immediately stop mocking Mikheil Saakashvili and hand him over to Ukraine."

"Do not play with a person's life for the sake of political revenge," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also appealed to foreign governments and international organizations to stand up publicly in defense of the Ukrainian citizen, the former president of Georgia.. His life was under threat due to political repression by the Georgian authorities, the Foreign Ministry said.