Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded to Orban: the war with the Russian Federation requires more than just stop shooting

In response to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's calls for talks with Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled the reasons why "simply stop shooting" in the war with Russia is not enough and calls for action to truly end the conflict.



Oleg Nikolenko, representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, stressed that Kyiv's position on negotiations with Russia remains unchanged: negotiations are possible only after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine.



Otherwise, a ceasefire without this condition will freeze the conflict and give Russia the opportunity to regroup and continue its aggression..



Oleg Nikolenko emphasized that the constant attacks from Russia on Ukrainian cities are clear evidence of the absence of other scenarios, except for the continuation of the war.



The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also drew attention to Viktor Orban's statement about the difficulties of being the only pro-peace prime minister in the EU..



In this regard, the Foreign Ministry calls on the head of the Hungarian government to take action, condemn Russian aggression, demand an end to the war and the return of Russian troops to Russian territory, join the measures of international isolation of Russia and not undermine unity in the EU.



Recall that Viktor Orban, in his interview, called for negotiations with Moscow and warned Ukraine about possible heavy losses in the event of a counteroffensive.