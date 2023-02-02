Austrian Foreign Ministry expelled 4 Russian diplomats over suspicions of espionage

12:25 02 February Kyiv, Ukraine

For activities in favor of the special services, the Austrian Foreign Ministry expels four Russian diplomats from Vienna.



This is stated in the statement of the department.

"Two diplomats of the Russian embassy committed actions incompatible with their diplomatic status. Therefore, they have been declared persona non grata in accordance with Article 9 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the statement said.

"Two diplomats from the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN committed actions inconsistent with the Headquarters Agreement. They must also leave the territory of the Republic of Austria," the Foreign Ministry said.

Four Russian diplomats must leave the territory of Austria no later than one week, that is, before February 8.



As reported, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen arrived in Ukraine on February 1. He visited Bucha and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, and also handed over generators and announced a €5 million allocation to rebuild damaged energy infrastructure.



Following a meeting with the President of Austria, Zelensky called on Austrian businesses to abandon cooperation with Russia as an aggressor country and instead start it with Ukraine.