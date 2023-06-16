International Criminal Court collects evidence of ecocide by Russians

10:01 12 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin sent an appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding the investigation of the Russian bombing of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.



This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

"The other day Kherson region was visited by representatives of the International Criminal Court. On the very first day after the disaster, the Prosecutor General sent a corresponding appeal to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court regarding the investigation of this disaster, and work has already begun," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The head of state noted that the fact that representatives of the ICC visited this region is important.

"It is very important that representatives of international justice saw with their own eyes the consequences of this Russian terrorist attack and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues.. And it continues with the most cynical and cruel shelling of the flooded territory, the territory of evacuation," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine will contribute to the most independent and objective investigation into the case of undermining the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.