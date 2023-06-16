International allies will provide Ukraine with missile systems for air defense

18:40 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States have joined forces to provide Ukraine with a significant number of missile systems to strengthen its air defense capabilities.



This important information about the partnership was announced by the British Ministry of Defense on Thursday 15 June.



The initiative aims to supply hundreds of air defense missiles, including medium and short range systems, as well as related equipment needed to reliably protect Ukraine's critical national infrastructure.



This will allow the Ukrainian armed forces to successfully carry out counter-offensive operations in the coming months.



This announcement highlights that equipment deliveries have already begun and are expected to be completed in the next few weeks.