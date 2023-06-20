10:58 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the reports of international organizations, the trend continues to equate the victim and the aggressor. In its report, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) pays considerable attention to the crimes committed by the Russian Federation, but the attempt to equate the victim with the aggressor remains.



Dmitry Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, tells about this.



In the section devoted to "Treatment of prisoners of war", the authors of the review paid attention to the illustrations of two shameful cases of the execution of Ukrainian servicemen by the Russian side, which received wide coverage in the media. They express confidence in the authenticity of these cases, based on "sufficient evidence". However, two examples do not characterize the scale of the problem.



For compiling such reports, an important aspect is the constant monitoring of the conditions of detention of Ukrainian prisoners in the Russian Federation and the establishment of communication with them. There are no such cases in this review, and no mention is made of attempts to contact them.

“In parallel with the violation of the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war, the authors of the review describe a case from social networks, where the Ukrainian military probably orders the killing of a prisoner of war from the Wagner group.. And in the notes they note that they could not confirm the authenticity of this record. The question arises: why submit information of such a degree of unconfirmation? To maintain "balance"? This practice continues in almost every section: along with the crimes of Russia, they add that the Ukrainian side is also "guilty"," Lubinets notes.



The "Conflict-Related Sexual Violence" section notes that the mission received "credible" reports of threats of sexual violence against two women by UAF and SBU personnel.

"However, evidence is not given, no details are given.. Only questions remain: are we talking about civilians or prisoners of war? Were there cases on HERE or not? What was the purpose of these likely threats, according to a "credible" source? No answers, only the traditional “but the Ukrainian side is also to blame,” Lubinets says.

The report also contains a section "The situation around the Ukrainian Orthodox Church", which notes that during the reporting period, there were registered cases of searches in places of worship and other objects of the UOC by the Ukrainian authorities. It is important to note that the report does not specify that these searches were carried out in accordance with applicable law.

"The mission does not provide any evidence and does not provide any details regarding the "documented" surge of hate speech and cases of violence against members of the UOC. But what is more surprising is that this section does not talk about the destruction of religious objects by Russia at the WTO and crimes against clergy," Lubinets comments.

The Commissioner focuses on the fact that at present the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) has the same set of rights as other religious organizations. The efforts of the state are not aimed at restricting the right of citizens of Ukraine to freedom of conscience and religion, but at separating religious organizations from religious centers in the aggressor state.