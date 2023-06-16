International coalition starts training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

12:37 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union, expressed hope for the immediate start of the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.



He stated this position before the meeting of the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs in Brussels.



Borrell welcomed the decision to transfer modern fighter jets to Ukraine, noting that the country's armed forces currently need this support..



He also noted that pilot training has already begun, and expressed the hope that Ukraine will soon receive the necessary weapons in the form of F-16s.



The UK recently announced the launch of an international coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16.



The United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal have already joined the coalition.