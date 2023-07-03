A scandal is brewing between Georgia and Ukraine: the Ukrainian ambassador was summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry

18:22 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Difficult relations between the President of Georgia and the ruling party are pouring into new international scandals.

After the Georgian airline Georgian Airways resumed flights to Russia on July 1, its director Tamaz Gaiashvili came under sanctions from Ukraine.

This decision provoked a protest from the Georgian authorities, who called such a step unfriendly.

As you know, the ruling party and the government of Georgia reacted favorably to the resumption of air traffic with Russia.. And the President of the country, Salome Zurabishvili, called for a boycott of Georgian Airways.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia on Monday, July 3, called Charge d'Affaires of Ukraine Oleksandr Shulga in connection with the imposition of sanctions against the Georgian carrier Georgian Airways.

The visit of the Ukrainian diplomat to the Georgian Foreign Ministry lasted about half an hour, after which Shulga did not comment on the media. The Foreign Ministry of Georgia has not yet commented on the diplomat's summons.