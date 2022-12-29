Merkel said her policy towards Ukraine and Russia was an attempt to prevent war

14:00 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel came to the conclusion that her policy towards Russia and Ukraine was an attempt to prevent exactly the kind of war that is now taking place in Ukraine.

Merkel spoke about this in an interview with Corriere della sera.

"If it didn't work out, it doesn't mean it wasn't worth trying, " Merkel said.

Speaking about whether the decisions taken earlier can still be considered wrong in the light of the results obtained, Merkel outlined the alternatives then available.

“The initiation of a possible membership of Ukraine and Georgia in NATO, which was discussed in 2008, in my opinion, was a mistake. Both countries did not meet the requirements, and no one even thought about what consequences such a decision would have, both in terms of Russia's reaction against Georgia and Ukraine, and for NATO and its rules for aid," Merkel said.

According to her, the Minsk agreements of 2014 were an attempt to give Ukraine time.

“Ukraine used this time to become stronger than we see today. The country of 2014/15 is not the country of today. And I doubt that NATO could do much to help Ukraine, as it does today," Merkel said.

Earlier, Merkel said that back in 2007 she realized that Russian President Vladimir Putin was thinking about Europe, and that the only language understood was the language of force. Why did she pursue such an energy policy that made Europe so dependent on Russia, the publication asked Merkel. In particular, why was the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline approved in such a situation.

"Yes, opinions were mixed. On the one hand, Ukraine considered it very important to maintain its role as a transit country for Russian gas. She wanted the gas to pass through her territory, not through the Baltic Sea. Today it seems that every molecule of Russian gas is the devil. Then it was not so, gas was controversial. On the other hand, it was not the Federal Republic of Germany that applied for permits for Nord Stream 2, but the companies. For the government and for me, it was a matter of deciding whether to accept the new law to deny permission to Nord Stream 2 as a political act," Merkel replied.

First of all, the refusal, combined with the Minsk agreements, spoiled relations with Russia. On the other hand, energy dependence has arisen due to the fact that there is less gas from Holland and Great Britain, and the volume of production in Norway is limited. There was also a decision to withdraw from nuclear energy and reduce gas production in Germany.

“More expensive liquefied gas would have to be bought from Qatar or Saudi Arabia, and the ability to import it from the United States appeared only later. Such a decision would clearly jeopardize our competitiveness.. Today we are acting this way under the pressure of the war, and I approve of this, then it would be a much harder political decision,” Merkel said.

According to the ex-chancellor, the Cold War never ended because, after all, Russia was never pacified.

"When Putin invaded Crimea in 2014, he was expelled from the G8". Moreover, NATO has deployed troops in the Baltic region to show that it is ready to intervene. And we also decided to allocate 2% of GDP for military defense spending,” Merkel said.

According to her, it was necessary to quickly respond to Russian aggression.