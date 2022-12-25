The mayor of Melitopol commented on the missile attack on the Russian base

09:28 11 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, about 200 Russian invaders were liquidated. This was announced on the night of Sunday, December 11, by the mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov, commenting on the consequences of a missile attack on a Russian base.

He added that there were also many wounded invaders. According to local residents, the wounded are being taken immediately to the occupied Crimea, since Melitopol hospitals are overcrowded.

Earlier it was reported that in Melitopol on the evening of Saturday, December 10, there were more than 10 loud explosions. According to preliminary information, the blow was struck at the hotel complex where the Russians are based.

It should be noted that earlier the Crimean Telegram channels reported a fire in the Crimean village of Sovetsky. The barracks caught fire on Saturday early in the morning. It housed hundreds of mobilized in the ranks of the army of the Russian Federation.