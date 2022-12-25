The mayor of Energodar spoke about possible scenarios for the liberation of the city

17:12 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the mayor of Energodar Dmitry Orlov, today there are two scenarios for the de-occupation of the city and the power plant. He stated this on the radio on Tuesday, December 6.

“As for the liberation of Energodar, in my opinion, this will be the most difficult task throughout the entire temporarily occupied territory. We are well aware that there is a “nuclear shield” there, which, for example, was not in Chernobyl. There are seven power units in Energodar, storage facilities for spent radioactive fuel, and the occupiers will cling in every way not to leave Energodar, because this is a blackmail lever," he explained.



Currently, there are two ways to de-occupy the city, the official believes.

"We still hope that this will be a diplomatic path, and neither the enterprise nor the city will suffer, and we will be able to start and restore water supply, electricity, heating, because there are problems there.. The other way is military. Regarding this, we see that so far there are no shifts on the front line, despite the active and successful battles for the Ukrainian military," the official stressed.

According to him, it is still impossible to liberate the settlement by military means, because the logistics in the region have been disrupted.