Melitopol becomes one of Europe's biggest "prisons" - partisans

Activists of the partisan movement Yellow Ribbon are actively carrying out explanatory work in the occupied cities of Ukraine.



In particular, they tell how to avoid obtaining a Russian passport.

"Melitopol is becoming one of the largest "prisons" in Europe. It is almost impossible to leave the city. The invaders put more and more pressure on local residents, trying to break them, making it as difficult as possible for the transfer of printed posters to other cities in the region. But the activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement are holding the line! Over the past days, activists have distributed more than 120 flyers with a QR code that redirects to the article "How to avoid getting a Russian passport?". Therefore, while the occupiers are fading into the past, our brave residents show them the way behind the Russian ship and boldly bring the Ukrainian future closer," the movement's activists said in a statement.