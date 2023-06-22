12:55 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupation authorities of the Russian Federation began checks against Kadyrovtsy due to massive cases of looting. Information about this was spread by the Center for National Resistance.



Representatives of the Russian side have formed a special commission that investigates and checks large-scale manifestations of looting by Kadyrov's units both in the Eastern occupied territory and on the border with Ukraine.



The leadership of the commission is entrusted to Lieutenant General Vladimir Kochetkov. She analyzes and analyzes cases related to acts of looting committed by Akhmat units, which are known for their actions that violate the rights and oppress the local population both in the temporarily occupied territories and in the Belgorod region.



It is noted that this check began only after complaints were received from the population of the Russian Federation, while complaints from Ukrainians about the situation in the Eastern occupied territory were ignored, which indicates a negative attitude of the Russian authorities towards the Ukrainian population.