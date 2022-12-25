Massive attacks from the Russian Federation should not be tied to holidays - GUR

19:11 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the context of the likely massive attacks from Russia, it is not worth tying to holidays, since they took place both during important international events and on other days.

"We know what to expect from the Russian Federation, a terrorist state, but in this situation we will not be tied to the calendar of holidays. Because this evil empire has its own logic. We see that strikes can be associated with dates or events, for example, UN meetings, they can be on Mondays, Wednesdays or Thursdays, or they may not be connected, but chosen according to some other logic, in particular military or internal political on the territory of the Russian Federation ", - Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said on the air of the national telethon.

He stressed that neither the Russian president nor the military hide their intention to attack the Ukrainian energy system in the future.