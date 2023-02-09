Musk restricts APU's use of Starlink internet

12:04 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine





It is reported by Reuters.



SpaceX's Starlink satellite Internet service, which provided the Ukrainian military with broadband to defend against the Russian military, "was never intended to be used as a weapon," Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX president and chief operating officer, said during a conference in Washington. Musk's company, SpaceX , has restricted the Ukrainian military's use of Starlink satellite internet to control drones during the country's war with Russia.It is reported by Reuters.SpaceX's Starlink satellite Internet service, which provided the Ukrainian military with broadband to defend against the Russian military, "was never intended to be used as a weapon," Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX president and chief operating officer, said during a conference in Washington.

"However, the Ukrainians used it unintentionally and not as part of any agreement," she said.

Later, in a conversation with reporters, Shotwell referred to reports that the Ukrainian military used the Starlink service to control drones.



Ukraine effectively uses unmanned aerial vehicles to detect enemy positions, fire over long distances and drop bombs.

"There are things we can do to limit their ability to do that," she said, referring to the use of Starlink with drones.. "There are things we can do and are already doing," she added.

Shotwell declined to say what action SpaceX had taken.



The use of the Starlink drones is outside the scope of the agreement SpaceX made with the Ukrainian government, Shotwell said, adding that the contract was for humanitarian purposes such as providing broadband internet to hospitals, banks and families affected by the Russian invasion.

"We know the military uses them to communicate and that's fine," she said.. "But we never wanted them to use it offensively."

SpaceX has privately delivered trucks with Starlink terminals to Ukraine, allowing the country's military to communicate by plugging them in and connecting to the nearly 4,000 satellites SpaceX has already launched into low Earth orbit.



Governments such as the US and France have paid for other supplies of Starlink terminals in addition to those privately funded by SpaceX.



Russia has tried to jam Starlink signals in the region, though SpaceX has countered by beefing up the service's software, Elon Musk, the company's CEO, said.



In the fall, it became known that Elon Musk's SpaceX company turned to the Pentagon with a request to further take over the financing of the operation of Starlink satellite communications systems in Ukraine, on which the communications of the Ukrainian military in the combat zone are very dependent.



Musk later confirmed this information, noting that SpaceX could not pay indefinitely for the already existing system and several thousand more terminals, for which the volume of data usage is almost a hundred times higher than the typical volume of a household.



The Pentagon then confirmed that they were discussing the financing of Starlink in Ukraine after Musk's appeal.



Then the American billionaire retracted his words and said that he would continue financing Starlink in Ukraine.. But a Politico source said there was little confidence in the Pentagon that Musk could be trusted. This forces the department to look for a way to keep Starlink working or a corresponding fallback option in Ukraine for the foreseeable future.