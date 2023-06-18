Mariupol: increase in mortality and destruction of the medical system

08:51 18 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Mariupol has seen a marked increase in civilian deaths due to natural causes, according to information provided by the National Resistance Center.



The medical system of the city was destroyed by the invaders, which led to a significant deterioration in the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied territories.



Underground sources report that deaths from natural causes in the occupied city of Mariupol have exceeded 400 people per week. This is 2.6 times higher than the peak mortality caused by COVID-19.

Currently, the medical system of the city is not actually functioning, since the maximum number of medical institutions have been transferred to serve the wounded Russian military.

Civilians cannot even get basic medical care.

However, individual medical workers who remain loyal to Ukraine are trying to help the civilian population who do not have a Russian passport, despite the prohibitions of the occupiers and threats of physical violence.