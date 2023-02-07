Malyuk called the priority tasks of the SBU

18:08 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The newly appointed head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasily Malyuk, said that the only prospect that representatives of the special services can offer to the Russian military is death.

He noted that he is aware of the level of responsibility and threats that arose before the state during a full-scale war.



Malyuk said that the SBU is fulfilling the instructions of the president and changing approaches to work.

"We do not just hold back the enemy, but act ahead of the curve. We are building a new and modern model of state security - taking into account the experience of the war. We are laying the foundation for the future reform of the SBU,” he stressed.

Among the priority tasks, the head of the SBU named the cleansing of the service from traitors, opportunists and those who "for years created an imitation of work", the fight against collaborators, henchmen of Russians and traitors of all levels.



He noted that this requires an integrated approach from the special services.

"The SBU should equally qualitatively pay attention to counterintelligence, the fight against terrorism, pay attention to information security and opposition to international criminals or the exposure of corrupt officials," Malyuk stressed.

He also noted that the SBU carries out unique special operations, exposes Russian intelligence networks, investigates war crimes of Russians, fights against the "fifth column and agents in cassocks". According to Malyuk, counterintelligence and military counterintelligence were also reformatted, the fighters of the Special Operations Center "A" perform extremely complex tasks.

“Today I cannot reveal the details of all serious special operations where our fighters are involved, but they are present in the hottest spots of the war, ” the head of the SBU said.

