Maliar reported on forced passportization in the occupied territories

08:56 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Deputy Minister of Defense, Anna Malyar, reported on the forced passportization of Ukrainians by the Russian authorities in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

She noted that the reason for such measures is the low support of the occupation authorities among the local population.

The information was published by Malyar in his Telegram channel.
 
"The occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions face a very low level of support among the local population. That is why the pace of passportization is extremely low, and that is why the occupying authorities have to resort to forced passportization," Malyar stressed.