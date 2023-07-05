Maliar reported on forced passportization in the occupied territories

Deputy Minister of Defense, Anna Malyar, reported on the forced passportization of Ukrainians by the Russian authorities in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.
She noted that the reason for such measures is the low support of the occupation authorities among the local population.
The information was published by Malyar in his Telegram channel.
