Maliar explained whether there will be a new wave of mobilization in Ukraine

Rumors that a new wave of mobilization will be announced in Ukraine in the near future are not true. Further plans for mobilization will depend primarily on the situation at the front.
This was announced on her Telegram channel by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.. She explained that her words, spoken on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel, were misinterpreted by some media.
The official noted that the mobilization will be carried out in accordance with the situation at the front.
In addition, the Deputy Minister of Defense recalled that the mobilization is announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, and it began on the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The last time the mobilization was extended for a 90-day period starting on 21 November.
In accordance with these norms, the President of Ukraine exercises general leadership in the field of mobilization preparation and mobilization of the state, and also determines the goal, tasks, type, volume, procedure and timing of mobilization preparation and mobilization, Malyar concluded.
