Maliar explained whether there will be a new wave of mobilization in Ukraine

16:50 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Rumors that a new wave of mobilization will be announced in Ukraine in the near future are not true. Further plans for mobilization will depend primarily on the situation at the front.



This was announced on her Telegram channel by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.. She explained that her words, spoken on the air of the 1 + 1 TV channel, were misinterpreted by some media.

"If you see today the headlines about the allegedly announced mobilization - this is not true, which is blindly spread without even checking the source," she stressed.

The official noted that the mobilization will be carried out in accordance with the situation at the front.

"The continuation of mobilization depends on the course of the war. Therefore, the forecasts are incorrect here," Malyar stressed.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Defense recalled that the mobilization is announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, and it began on the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"General mobilization in Ukraine has been ongoing since February 24, 2022 and periodically continues by presidential decrees due to the ongoing large-scale armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine. Now several times the mobilization was continued for 90 days," the official said.

The last time the mobilization was extended for a 90-day period starting on 21 November.

"Mobilization needs (quantity) depend on several factors. The need is calculated by the military. Questions on mobilization are streamlined by the Law "On mobilization preparation and mobilization" and the Constitution of Ukraine," the official explained.

In accordance with these norms, the President of Ukraine exercises general leadership in the field of mobilization preparation and mobilization of the state, and also determines the goal, tasks, type, volume, procedure and timing of mobilization preparation and mobilization, Malyar concluded.