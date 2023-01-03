Maxim Krym is the new head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

19:10 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Maksim Krym has been appointed the new head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. It has already been introduced to the team. This was announced on January 3 by the Office of the Prosecutor General.



It is noted that Maxim Krym worked as a deputy prosecutor of the Kyiv region for more than two years and has sufficient experience, knowledge and strong-willed qualities to perform the assigned tasks.



According to Prosecutor General Andrei Kostin, the top priorities for the new head of the prosecutor's office and priority areas are documenting and investigating Russia's war crimes.