Macron announced the transfer of Crotale air defense systems to Ukraine

09:12 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

France has donated Crotale anti-aircraft missile systems to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, enhancing its ability to withstand Russian air attacks.



This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to France 24.

“In recent days, France has sent Ukraine more weapons, rocket launchers, Crotale, equipment, in addition to what we have already done, ” Macron told French TV channels TF1 and LCI.

The French Armed Forces Ministry is working to increase aid next year, he said.

"We are also working with the Minister of the Armed Forces (Sebastien Lecornet - ed.. ) to be able to deliver useful weapons and ammunition again in the first quarter ( 2023 - ed.. ) so that the Ukrainians can protect themselves from the bombing," Macron said.

The President added that planned deliveries include the new Caesar mobile artillery mounts.. At the same time, Macron did not give exact figures, the newspaper notes.

The Ukrainian military-political leadership has not yet announced the arrival of the French systems.



Crotale (fr. - "rattlesnake") - French all-weather short-range anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat air targets in the range of medium, low and extremely low altitudes. It can be used both for air defense of strategically important strongholds, command and control centers, missile launch positions, and for direct cover of combat formations of troops.