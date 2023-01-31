Macron put forward several conditions for the provision of fighter jets to Ukraine

08:53 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the supply of military aircraft to Ukraine, but said that this should not lead to an escalation or weaken the French army.

"In principle, nothing is prohibited," Macron said, answering a relevant question from journalists during his trip to The Hague, Le Parisien reports.

In addition, he added that Ukraine should send an official request, and subsequently not attack "Russian lands."

"We will consider this in each specific case," the French president summed up.

Earlier, the chairman of the National Defense Committee and the Armed Forces of the French National Assembly, Thomas Gasillud, also stated that France does not exclude sending fighter jets to Ukraine, but provided that this does not lead to an escalation in the war, will not undermine national or European security, and the corresponding weapons will useful for Ukrainians.

According to media reports, France may consider sending fourth-generation Mirage 2000 fighters, which were put into service in 1984.. Negotiations are already underway. Newer Rafale combat aircraft will not be delivered to Ukraine. At the same time, Assistant French Defense Minister Sabastien Lecornu said that Paris was considering Kyiv's request to train Ukrainian pilots.