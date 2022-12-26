Macron called Ukraine's accession to NATO "unlikely"

14:42 22 December Kyiv, Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said Ukraine's entry into NATO would be viewed by the Kremlin as a "confrontation" and considered such a scenario "unlikely". This was reported on December 22 by the Le Figaro newspaper..

"It's hard to imagine this with this Russia... Regardless of whether Ukraine joins NATO - and this is not the most likely scenario - it will have to give security guarantees," the French leader stressed.



In addition, he insists on providing security guarantees to Russia after the end of the war, which has already provoked criticism in Kyiv and Europe.