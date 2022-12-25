IAEA to increase presence at all Ukrainian NPPs - Grossi

18:03 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency will strengthen its presence at all nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

"I also confirmed that the IAEA will strengthen its presence at all nuclear power plants in Ukraine to protect its energy infrastructure," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said after a conversation with Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

we continue working together towards the urgent establishment of a nuclear safety & security protection zone around #ZaporizhzhyaNPP



I also confirmed that IAEA will strengthen its presence in all 🇺🇦's #NPPs to protect its energy infrastructure

For his part, Kuleba stressed that Russia must withdraw from the ZNPP to restore nuclear safety.

I started my visit to Bucharest with meeting @iaeaorg Secretary General @RafaelMGrossi. We discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including security of the Ukrainian personnel. I reiterated that Russia must withdraw from ZNPP to restore nuclear safety and security.