IAEA to increase presence at all Ukrainian NPPs - Grossi

18:03 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency will strengthen its presence at all nuclear power plants in Ukraine.
"I also confirmed that the IAEA will strengthen its presence at all nuclear power plants in Ukraine to protect its energy infrastructure," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said after a conversation with Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.
 
For his part, Kuleba stressed that Russia must withdraw from the ZNPP to restore nuclear safety.
What is known about the situation at ZNPP
The General Staff reported that since November 28, the occupiers have forbidden entry to the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP to plant workers who refused to sign contracts with Rosatom.

The day before, the President of Energoatom, Petr Kotin, said that there are signs that the Russian invaders may leave the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.. According to him, it is too early to say that the Russians are leaving the ZNPP, but there are signs that the Russian troops are preparing to leave.

At the same time, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant "cannot be."