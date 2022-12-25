IAEA to increase presence at all Ukrainian NPPs - Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency will strengthen its presence at all nuclear power plants in Ukraine.
With @MFA_Ukraine @DmytroKuleba , we continue working together towards the urgent establishment of a nuclear safety & security protection zone around #ZaporizhzhyaNPP— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) November 29, 2022
I also confirmed that IAEA will strengthen its presence in all 🇺🇦's #NPPs to protect its energy infrastructure pic.twitter.com/NhDK10C2zC
For his part, Kuleba stressed that Russia must withdraw from the ZNPP to restore nuclear safety.
I started my visit to Bucharest with meeting @iaeaorg Secretary General @RafaelMGrossi. We discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including security of the Ukrainian personnel. I reiterated that Russia must withdraw from ZNPP to restore nuclear safety and security. pic.twitter.com/VCyk8YApeX— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 29, 2022
What is known about the situation at ZNPP
The General Staff reported that since November 28, the occupiers have forbidden entry to the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP to plant workers who refused to sign contracts with Rosatom.
The day before, the President of Energoatom, Petr Kotin, said that there are signs that the Russian invaders may leave the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.. According to him, it is too early to say that the Russians are leaving the ZNPP, but there are signs that the Russian troops are preparing to leave.
At the same time, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant "cannot be."
