18:53 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency will create another permanent mission in Ukraine, which will be based at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.



This was announced by the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi.

"The IAEA continues to expand its presence in Ukraine. Today I launched the IAEA support and assistance mission in Chernobyl," he said.



According to Grossi, IAEA observers will remain at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants to assist in ensuring nuclear safety.