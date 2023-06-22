The IAEA did not confirm the mining of the ZNPP cooler

16:15 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not confirm that the ZNPP cooling pond was mined, but states that the station is mined around the perimeter and in some places inside.



This is stated in the press service of the agency.

"During the visit of the General Director, including the cooler rates, no mines were found on the spot. However, the IAEA is aware of the preliminary placement of mines outside the perimeter of the plant, as the agency reported earlier, as well as in certain places inside, which, as the personnel of the "security service" (occupation - ed.) explained, were for defense purposes. message.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi explained that the agency's assessment of these specific locations was that while the presence of any explosive device does not meet safety standards, the facility's core security features "do not have a significant impact". This issue continues to be monitored with "great attention".

"The situation with nuclear safety and security at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is extremely fragile. to prevent a nuclear accident," Grossi added.

He noted that the Agency is stepping up efforts to help ensure nuclear safety and security, as well as assisting the affected region in other ways.