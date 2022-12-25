Lukashenka gathered a power bloc for a meeting, discussing the defense of Belarus

11:55 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 1, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, convened a power bloc for a meeting at which they discuss whether additional measures are needed to protect and defend the Republic of Belarus.



This was announced by the Telegram channel controlled by Lukashenka and the Belarusian state publication.

"All law enforcement agencies note an increase in the number of provocations near the state border. Ukraine, under any pretext, is most likely trying to draw the troops of NATO member states into the conflict. All this is confirmed by the recent fall of a rocket on the territory of Poland," Lukashenka said.

The self-proclaimed president added that the Belarusian opposition is allegedly increasingly "calling for seizing power by force and committing terrorist acts on the territory of Belarus."



He also repeated the learned mantra that "Western states continue to build up the military potential of their armed forces" near the borders of Belarus.



Lukashenka added that so far he allegedly "manages to deter a potential adversary from using military force against Belarus," but at the same time, one must "constantly monitor, see and not miss the signs that indicate direct preparations for aggression against Belarus."