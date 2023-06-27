Lubinets: the Kremlin contains 179 political prisoners - citizens of Ukraine

12:23 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Kremlin is holding 179 political prisoners - citizens of Ukraine, most of them - Crimean Tatars, said the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Dmitry Lubinets.

"Of the number of political prisoners, who are currently 179, approximately 130, if I'm not mistaken, are representatives of the Crimean Tatar people," the ombudsman said.

When Lubinets was asked about partisan resistance on the territory of the occupied Crimea, the official said: “I don’t agree that he doesn’t exist.. Russians know that the danger, including from the Crimean Tatars. And they just want to crush them somewhere, knock them out, beat them up.”



According to him, the occupiers have previously identified citizens who can potentially do this.

"But there is a partisan movement, and it is quite powerful," Lubinets said.

He added that at present there is a prospect of recognizing the actions of the Russian Federation in relation to the Crimean Tatars as genocide.



The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine officially announced the date of the beginning of the temporary occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia on February 20, 2014. Ukraine does not recognize the forced automatic acquisition of Russian citizenship by Ukrainians in the occupied peninsula. Forced passportization is an element of the repressive policy of the aggressor state in relation to Ukrainian citizens forced to live under occupation, the Foreign Ministry said.