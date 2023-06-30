Lubinets: authors of international reports are trying to equate Ukraine with Russia

06:50 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The main problem of all international reports and reports is that their authors are trying to equate Ukraine with Russia, said Dmitry Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada.



In particular, on June 27, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) published a report "Detention of civilians in the context of the Russian Federation's armed attack on Ukraine," the official said.. It refers to the findings of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) for the period from 24 February 2022 to 23 May 2023.

"By publishing it, OHCHR singles out two sides that violate international humanitarian law: both Ukraine and Russia. And when the crimes of the Russian Federation against civilians are laid out in full view and they cannot be counted, the mission tried to find violations by Ukraine as well," he notes.. Lubinets.

According to him, the Ombudsman's Office received a draft of this report. The Ukrainian side made specific comments and additions to certain points, however, as it turned out, they were not taken into account.

“In my opinion, the violations described by the Ukrainian side regarding the detention of civilians are dubious and require confirmation. For example, OHCHR writes that they documented 75 cases of “arbitrary” detention by Ukrainian security forces of persons suspected of committing conflict-related criminal offenses. However, they do not mention what kind of crimes they were, how and when they were detained, under what circumstances. How doubtful are the facts that the testimony about the ill-treatment and torture of detained civilians is reliable," the official said.

At the same time, the report states that the mission documented 864 cases of detention by the Russian Federation and 260 cases of detention of civilians based on political views and their statements. It also recorded the detention of 88 men who previously served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but were not military personnel since February 24, 2022, that is, in fact, civilians.. In addition, it is noted that in documented cases, more than 91% of people were subjected to torture and ill-treatment, including sexual violence.

"In addition, OHCHR is 'gravely concerned' about the arbitrary execution of 77 civilians while they are in detention in the Russian Federation, as well as the death of people as a result of torture, inhuman conditions of detention and denial of medical care. And, of course, it is difficult to get around that the international organization often uses definitions - "may constitute" and "probably constitute", and with some crimes "concerned", "concerned". This again and again causes surprise, because the crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have clear evidence. In addition, I noticed that the report does not indicate 20,000 detained civilians, which we are talking about at all international venues!” Dmitry Lubinets emphasized.

In the end, OHCHR acknowledges, he said, that the Government of Ukraine continues to grant the Office full and confidential access to conflict-related detainees in detention facilities, with one exception.

"However, they add that, despite numerous requests, they did not get access to the detainees in the Russian Federation.. As we can see, apart from requests to the Russian Federation, there were no other attempts on the part of the mission to gain access to Ukrainian prisoners in the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories," the Ombudsman noted.

Lubinets added that although the report described specific violations of the rights of civilians by Russia, he considered the accusation of Ukraine unacceptable.

“At the end of the report, it is added that at all stages the principle of “do no harm” was strictly adhered to and all appropriate measures were taken to protect persons and prevent re-injury.. However, the fact that the victim is equated with the aggressor is harm in itself," the official stressed.

He also drew attention to the fact that the authors of the report make recommendations to the parties to the conflict. One of them in the Russian Federation is to ensure the release of all civilians imprisoned for security reasons “immediately after the existence of circumstances justifying their imprisonment ceases to exist”, and further to ensure that such persons are released without any conditions.