Lubinets: authors of international reports are trying to equate Ukraine with Russia

The main problem of all international reports and reports is that their authors are trying to equate Ukraine with Russia, said Dmitry Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada.
In particular, on June 27, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) published a report "Detention of civilians in the context of the Russian Federation's armed attack on Ukraine," the official said.. It refers to the findings of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) for the period from 24 February 2022 to 23 May 2023.
In particular, on June 27, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) published a report "Detention of civilians in the context of the Russian Federation's armed attack on Ukraine," the official said.. It refers to the findings of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) for the period from 24 February 2022 to 23 May 2023.
According to him, the Ombudsman's Office received a draft of this report. The Ukrainian side made specific comments and additions to certain points, however, as it turned out, they were not taken into account.
At the same time, the report states that the mission documented 864 cases of detention by the Russian Federation and 260 cases of detention of civilians based on political views and their statements. It also recorded the detention of 88 men who previously served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but were not military personnel since February 24, 2022, that is, in fact, civilians.. In addition, it is noted that in documented cases, more than 91% of people were subjected to torture and ill-treatment, including sexual violence.
In the end, OHCHR acknowledges, he said, that the Government of Ukraine continues to grant the Office full and confidential access to conflict-related detainees in detention facilities, with one exception.
Lubinets added that although the report described specific violations of the rights of civilians by Russia, he considered the accusation of Ukraine unacceptable.
He also drew attention to the fact that the authors of the report make recommendations to the parties to the conflict. One of them in the Russian Federation is to ensure the release of all civilians imprisoned for security reasons “immediately after the existence of circumstances justifying their imprisonment ceases to exist”, and further to ensure that such persons are released without any conditions.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments