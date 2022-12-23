"The logic of aid must be changed" - what Kuleba said at the NATO summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today, November 30, took part in the NATO summit in Bucharest. During his speech, the head of the Foreign Ministry called for changing the logic of providing assistance to Ukraine.
He called on the international community to provide Ukraine with armored vehicles, NATO-style tanks, more air defense systems, and Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.
Kuleba also added that the number of necessary generators, in turn, amounts to thousands, and hundreds of transformers, while noting that there is hardly any power facility in Ukraine that has not suffered to some extent from Russian shelling.
On the issue of Crimea, the minister said that Ukraine is seeking to restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including Donetsk, Luhansk and, respectively, Crimea.
