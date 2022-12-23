"The logic of aid must be changed" - what Kuleba said at the NATO summit

17:36 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today, November 30, took part in the NATO summit in Bucharest. During his speech, the head of the Foreign Ministry called for changing the logic of providing assistance to Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the war, each new tragedy on the battlefield has led to over-the-top decisions to provide Ukraine with the weapons it has requested. This must be changed.. Decisions must be made before tragedy strikes. In order to prevent tragedies, not to respond to them," Kuleba stressed.

He called on the international community to provide Ukraine with armored vehicles, NATO-style tanks, more air defense systems, and Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

"If Germany is ready to hand over the Patriot to Poland, and the latter does not mind handing it over to Ukraine, I think the decision is obvious for the German government. We are ready to agree on it, we are ready to operate them in the most efficient and safe way," the Foreign Minister noted.

Kuleba also added that the number of necessary generators, in turn, amounts to thousands, and hundreds of transformers, while noting that there is hardly any power facility in Ukraine that has not suffered to some extent from Russian shelling.



On the issue of Crimea, the minister said that Ukraine is seeking to restore its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including Donetsk, Luhansk and, respectively, Crimea.