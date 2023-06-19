Lockheed Martin supports transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

16:22 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine





It is reported by the Financial Times. The American company Lockheed Martin , which produces F-16 fighters, supports the transfer of aviation to the Defense Forces and is ready to join the training of Ukrainian pilots.It is reported by the Financial Times.

Lockheed is ready to train Ukrainian pilots if NATO allies send F-16s to Kiev .

Lockheed Martin COO Frank St. John said during an interview that the company is also ready to train Ukrainian pilots.

“We are ready not only to meet the needs of the new F-16s, but also to provide any modifications to the F-16s, as well as provide training, equipment and systems,” the official said.

He is confident that Ukrainian pilots will quickly master the F-16. According to him, the military from Ukraine demonstrated high learning ability on previous models of weapons from Lockheed Martin - in particular, Javelin anti-tank systems and GMLRS multiple launch rocket systems.

"They quickly mastered the use of these systems and use them with great efficiency, so I am absolutely sure that Ukrainian pilots will master the F-16 and be able to fly them very efficiently in a short time," the head of the company said.

At the same time, Frank St. John added that decisions on this issue can only be made as a result of negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and other Western allies.