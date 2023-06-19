Lockheed Martin supports transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

The American company Lockheed Martin, which produces F-16 fighters, supports the transfer of aviation to the Defense Forces and is ready to join the training of Ukrainian pilots.
It is reported by the Financial Times.
Lockheed Martin COO Frank St. John said during an interview that the company is also ready to train Ukrainian pilots.
He is confident that Ukrainian pilots will quickly master the F-16. According to him, the military from Ukraine demonstrated high learning ability on previous models of weapons from Lockheed Martin - in particular, Javelin anti-tank systems and GMLRS multiple launch rocket systems.
At the same time, Frank St. John added that decisions on this issue can only be made as a result of negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and other Western allies.
